Home States Telangana

Telangana very likely to receive heavy rains

During August, there was a shift in monsoon trough towards Himalayan footsteps and this is the reason, States like Himachal Pradesh witnessed very heavy rains.

Published: 31st August 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a month of dry weather conditions, the State is very likely to receive heavy rains as the southwest monsoon is all set to gain strength due to a cyclonic circulation.

According to the IMD, from September 1, conditions are favourable for rains with lightning and from September 2, the forecast suggests that heavy rain is very likely to occur in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar.

The Met department said that the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood now lies over the Northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height.

With regard to Hyderabad’s forecast, there would generally be a cloudy sky. A light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 24 degrees respectively. Surface winds are likely to be north-westerlies with wind speeds around 4-8 kmph.

During August, there was a shift in monsoon trough towards Himalayan footsteps and this is the reason, States like Himachal Pradesh witnessed very heavy rains. Such breaks in monsoon troughs happen sometimes and due to this, the State had dry weather most part of the month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain monsoonIMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp