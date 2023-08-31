Telangana very likely to receive heavy rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a month of dry weather conditions, the State is very likely to receive heavy rains as the southwest monsoon is all set to gain strength due to a cyclonic circulation.

According to the IMD, from September 1, conditions are favourable for rains with lightning and from September 2, the forecast suggests that heavy rain is very likely to occur in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar.

The Met department said that the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood now lies over the Northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height.

With regard to Hyderabad’s forecast, there would generally be a cloudy sky. A light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 24 degrees respectively. Surface winds are likely to be north-westerlies with wind speeds around 4-8 kmph.

During August, there was a shift in monsoon trough towards Himalayan footsteps and this is the reason, States like Himachal Pradesh witnessed very heavy rains. Such breaks in monsoon troughs happen sometimes and due to this, the State had dry weather most part of the month.

HYDERABAD: After a month of dry weather conditions, the State is very likely to receive heavy rains as the southwest monsoon is all set to gain strength due to a cyclonic circulation. According to the IMD, from September 1, conditions are favourable for rains with lightning and from September 2, the forecast suggests that heavy rain is very likely to occur in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar. The Met department said that the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood now lies over the Northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestward with height.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With regard to Hyderabad’s forecast, there would generally be a cloudy sky. A light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 24 degrees respectively. Surface winds are likely to be north-westerlies with wind speeds around 4-8 kmph. During August, there was a shift in monsoon trough towards Himalayan footsteps and this is the reason, States like Himachal Pradesh witnessed very heavy rains. Such breaks in monsoon troughs happen sometimes and due to this, the State had dry weather most part of the month.