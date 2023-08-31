Home States Telangana

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila meets Sonia, Rahul; no comments on merger with Congress

Sharmila didn't reveal if she plans to merge her party with the Congress. However, Congress leaders said that they would welcome her if she decides to do so.

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy.

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila met AICC former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday Morning in Delhi.

The leader reportedly discussed about a potential merger of her party with Congress. According to sourcesSharmila was interested in contesting from Paleru Assembly in Khammam District. 

The sources also stated that Sharmila has agreed to work with the Congress in Andhra Pradesh where her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the Chief Minister. 

Interestingly, no Congress leaders from Telangana were reported to be involved with the alleged merger of YRSTP with Congress. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar led the discussions with Sharmila about a possible merger, sources stated. 

Sharmila had earlier met Shiva Kumar twice. She met him once before the Karnataka Assembly polls and after the Congress formed the government in the state. 

After the meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Sharmila spoke to media persons and stated that met Sonia and Rahul and expressed happiness over the meeting.

As reported by @XpressHyderabad earlier, YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Highly placed sources say, Sharmila may be given responsibility of AP Congress@Kalyan_TNIE @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/8o0xFtRFLn

She said that the countdown for the defeat of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS government has begun.

It will be interesting to watch how the Congress are set to utilize Sharmila's entry into the party whether in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh when Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy has been opposing her entry into the party. 

