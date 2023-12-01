Buoyed by exit polls, Revanth asks cadre to start celebrating

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence that the Congress would win the election as predicted by the exit polls, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the party’s primary focus would now be on making arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony, implementing its six guarantees and ensuring a ‘democratic’ government is in place in the state.

Claiming that the people of Telangana have delivered their verdict in favour of the Congress, he called upon the party’s rank and file to act and work responsibly. Addressing a press conference in Kamareddy, Revanth said: “All the agencies which conducted the exit polls understood the mood of Telangana. Not even a single exit poll went against the Congress. The only difference among these exit polls was the number of seats with which we would be winning the elections.”

Claiming that the BRS would be restricted to less than 25 seats, Revanth said that his predictions never went wrong. He also said that he would now change the tone and tenor of his political language as the people have given the party a new responsibility. “I will not be aggressive in political discourse. We are no longer in the opposition. Our party is the ruling party, and that status comes with a responsibility. I appeal to all Congress leaders to be responsible while giving any statements,” he said.

Slams KTR for doubting the results of exit polls

Finding fault with BRS working president KT Rama Rao for questioning the results of exit polls, Revanth wanted to know if the former would tender an apology if he is proven wrong. Calling upon the Congress workers to celebrate, Revanth said that the party cadre need not wait till the election results are announced on December 3, claiming that the people have given their mandate, ending the “dictatorial rule” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“November 30 has a historic relevance as the first martyr of the final phase of the Telangana movement, Kaosju Srikantha Chary immolated himself a day earlier — on November 29, 2009. He died on December 3. Now, these dates are linked with KCR’s fate, and it’s not coincidental. I thank the people for defeating KCR, who has been suppressing Telangana for the last 10 years,” he said.

Revanth said that KCR believed that he could win the elections again with his wealth and power but the people of Telangana have rejected him. “In the past, KCR would address press conferences, showcasing his arrogance at the end of polling. But the outgoing CM has come to grips with reality and didn’t hold a press conference,” he said.

‘Ensure safety of EVMs’

Meanwhile, Revanth asked polling agents to be vigilant and ensure the safety of EVMs and strongrooms. Taking to Twitter, he demanded that the ECI prevent mistakes that occurred in the past. He also demanded that the ECI declare the poll percentage on the day of announcement of results.

