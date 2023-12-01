Exit polls indicate Congress comeback in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a 10-year hiatus, the Congress is all set to come to power in Telangana — if one were to go by the exit polls. After the formation of the state in 2014, the party lost consecutive elections and in the process, its leaders and cadre as well. But A Revanth Reddy, who assumed the mantle of the chief of the Congress state unit in 2021, succeeded in infusing fighting spirit into the party, bringing it back into the reckoning as the main opposition in this election.

According to an exit poll by Today’s Chanakya, the Congress is expected to get 71 seats with the ruling BRS restricted to 33, with an error margin of 9 seats. However, CVoter gives 49–65 seats to the Congress and 38–54 to the BRS. Nevertheless, all the major polling agencies give the grand old party a clear edge in Telangana.

In Madhya Pradesh, exit polls indicate the BJP has an edge, with Axis My India and Today’s Chankaya both predicting a landslide victory for the saffron party. In Rajasthan and Mizoram, surveys show that the contest is close while the Congress has a distinct edge and could retain power in Chhattisgarh.

Elections to the five states took place between November 7 and November 30, and the counting of votes would take place on December 3. The results are crucial for the BJP and Congress as they will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to the Telangana exit polls, Revanth said they were all predicting a victory for his party and declared that this is the time for the Congress cadre to celebrate. Addressing a press conference in Kamareddy, the TPCC chief said November 30 has a historic relevance as the first martyr of the final phase of Telangana movement, Srikantha Chary, immolated himself a day earlier in 2009. “Srikantha Chary died on December 3 [counting date]. Now, these dates are linked with KCR’s fate, and it’s not coincidental,” the TPCC chief claimed.

Telangana IT minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao rubbished the exit polls. “In the name of exit polls, those who create nuisance and nonsense, there will be egg on your face,” he said and claimed the party would win over 70 seats. He criticised the ECI for allowing exit polls to be aired at 5.30 pm even as many of the voters were still in the queue to exercise their franchise.

Exit polls confirm wave of anti-incumbency

The exit polls confirm that there is significant anti-incumbency against the BRS, which has been in power since 2014 and has retained almost all its sitting MLAs. The factors that appear to have worked in favour of the Congress, as reported earlier in TNIE, are public anger over alleged discrimination in the state government’s welfare schemes such as Dalit Bandhu and two-bedroom houses for the poor, with many alleging that the BRS workers and supporters were the main beneficiaries.

Overall, there appears to have been a desire to give the Congress a chance after 10 years. The party’s slogan ‘Maarpu Kaavali, Congress raavali’ seems to have resonated with the people — ultimately, to what extent will be known only on December 3.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: After a 10-year hiatus, the Congress is all set to come to power in Telangana — if one were to go by the exit polls. After the formation of the state in 2014, the party lost consecutive elections and in the process, its leaders and cadre as well. But A Revanth Reddy, who assumed the mantle of the chief of the Congress state unit in 2021, succeeded in infusing fighting spirit into the party, bringing it back into the reckoning as the main opposition in this election. According to an exit poll by Today’s Chanakya, the Congress is expected to get 71 seats with the ruling BRS restricted to 33, with an error margin of 9 seats. However, CVoter gives 49–65 seats to the Congress and 38–54 to the BRS. Nevertheless, all the major polling agencies give the grand old party a clear edge in Telangana. In Madhya Pradesh, exit polls indicate the BJP has an edge, with Axis My India and Today’s Chankaya both predicting a landslide victory for the saffron party. In Rajasthan and Mizoram, surveys show that the contest is close while the Congress has a distinct edge and could retain power in Chhattisgarh. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Elections to the five states took place between November 7 and November 30, and the counting of votes would take place on December 3. The results are crucial for the BJP and Congress as they will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Responding to the Telangana exit polls, Revanth said they were all predicting a victory for his party and declared that this is the time for the Congress cadre to celebrate. Addressing a press conference in Kamareddy, the TPCC chief said November 30 has a historic relevance as the first martyr of the final phase of Telangana movement, Srikantha Chary, immolated himself a day earlier in 2009. “Srikantha Chary died on December 3 [counting date]. Now, these dates are linked with KCR’s fate, and it’s not coincidental,” the TPCC chief claimed. Telangana IT minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao rubbished the exit polls. “In the name of exit polls, those who create nuisance and nonsense, there will be egg on your face,” he said and claimed the party would win over 70 seats. He criticised the ECI for allowing exit polls to be aired at 5.30 pm even as many of the voters were still in the queue to exercise their franchise. Exit polls confirm wave of anti-incumbency The exit polls confirm that there is significant anti-incumbency against the BRS, which has been in power since 2014 and has retained almost all its sitting MLAs. The factors that appear to have worked in favour of the Congress, as reported earlier in TNIE, are public anger over alleged discrimination in the state government’s welfare schemes such as Dalit Bandhu and two-bedroom houses for the poor, with many alleging that the BRS workers and supporters were the main beneficiaries. Overall, there appears to have been a desire to give the Congress a chance after 10 years. The party’s slogan ‘Maarpu Kaavali, Congress raavali’ seems to have resonated with the people — ultimately, to what extent will be known only on December 3. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp