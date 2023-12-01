Home States Telangana

KTR rubbishes surveys, sure of BRS forming government

Published: 01st December 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

BRS Working president KT Rama Rao shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote in Hyderabad.(Express)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that the BRS would retain power by winning more than 70 Assembly seats, BRS working president KT Rama on Thursday appealed to the party activists not to be worried by the exit poll results as such surveys were proven wrong in the previous elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao termed the exit polls as “nonsense” and “rubbish”. “I called up the Chief Electoral Officer and said that allowing the announcement of exit poll results at 5.30 pm was wrong as people were still waiting in queues to cast their vote.

The CEO said that the Election Commission’s guidelines allow that. We have to write to the EC to change the practice at least in the future,” Rama Rao said. “It would be around 9.30 pm when the entire voting process gets completed. The exit polls could be announced on Friday morning. When people were in queues and had mobile phones, announcing exit polls would be unfair. The exit polls would influence the people who had not yet cast their vote,” he said. 

Rama Rao said that he just received another exit poll result, which predicted 69 to 72 seats for the BRS. “I do not believe in any exit polls,” he said and asked the BRS activists to wait till December 3. “Previously, I had predicted 88 seats for the BRS. Now, I am saying that we will win over 70 seats and form the government,” he said, while asking if the agencies that conducted exit polls would apologise if their predictions were proven wrong.

Telangana Assembly elections

