AIMIM will win more than 7 seats: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday predicted that his party would win more than seven seats. The Hyderabad MP posted on X platform: “My sincere thanks to everyone who took out time to vote for us.

Grateful to all AIMIM workers & supporters for their hard work & commitment throughout a gruelling campaign. Inshallah, we will win our 7 seats and also win Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills. I hope Telangana and Hyderabad continue on the path of peace and progress (sic).”

Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi motivated the people to come to polling booths and exercise their franchise. He also felt that there was a need to improve the urban voting percentage in big cities, especially in Hyderabad. “It’s not an holiday and it’s a polling day,” he said.

