Home States Telangana

AIMIM will win more than 7 seats: Owaisi

Grateful to all AIMIM workers & supporters for their hard work & commitment throughout a gruelling campaign.

Published: 01st December 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Owaisi and family after casting vote at Vattepally during the Telangana Legislative Assembly election, in Hyderabad.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday predicted that his party would win more than seven seats. The Hyderabad MP posted on X platform: “My sincere thanks to everyone who took out time to vote for us.

Grateful to all AIMIM workers & supporters for their hard work & commitment throughout a gruelling campaign. Inshallah, we will win our 7 seats and also win Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills. I hope Telangana and Hyderabad continue on the path of peace and progress (sic).” 

Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi motivated the people to come to polling booths and exercise their franchise. He also felt that there was a need to improve the urban voting percentage in big cities, especially in Hyderabad. “It’s not an holiday and it’s a polling day,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp