Nail-biting tension for candidates as the D-Day looms

HYDERABAD: Though exit polls are seen by most people as an indicator of which party voters favoured, they heighten the tension for candidates caught between hope, anticipation and anxiety. Candidates who have been relentlessly campaigning, some even before the election notification was issued, now endure a nail-biting wait for the results.

While outwardly displaying confidence, party leaders and candidates are tense and edgy. The confidence they exude in public contrasts with the turmoil within, especially when faced with unfavourable exit polls. While going through the election polling percentages, they engage in strategic deliberations, preparing for the outcome. Candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will have to endure this agonising wait until December 3 when the votes will be counted.

BRS candidates, who campaigned on the schemes implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao such as Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bima, 24x7 free power, KCR Kits, Aasara pensions and more, express confidence in a silent ‘pink’ wave. Despite exit polls not to their expectations, they say that they believe Aasara pensioners and farmers benefiting from Rythu Bandhu will sway the vote in their favour.

In contrast, the Congress, armed with the party’s ‘six guarantees’, adopted an aggressive campaign. The party fielded its top leaders like AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The party concentrated on highlighting the failure of the BRS government in implementing its promises like 3-acre land to Dalits, farm loan waiver, 2BHK housing etc. The Congress also accused the ruling party of massive corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

The BJP intensified its campaign in the final stretch, fielding heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in about 65 Assembly segments. Despite the exit polls being unfavourable, the BJP leadership remains confident that it will win at least double-digit seats.

On its part, the Bahujan Samaj Party is expecting a memorable performance, though analysts say that it is expected to split the votes in some constituencies and thus impact the BRS chances. BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar, contesting from Sirpur-Kagaznagar, remains confident. While this is so, all eyes are on December 3 to see how voters’ decisions determine the fate of candidates.

