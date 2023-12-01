Sakhi polling booths: Women teams show how it’s done

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Oye Lakshmi! did you vote?” Thirupama called out to a woman on the other side of the road. This seemed to be the question on everyone’s minds on Thursday. Thirupama and Lavanya were in-charge of the free medical camp in front of a Sakhi polling station at St Francis College for Women at Begumpet. The women were prepared for any medical emergency with stocks of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), paracetamol and cetirizine tablets, antiseptic for wounds.

The duo had been on duty since 7 am. When asked about their experience of being part of a Sakhi team, Thirupama said, “Everything is going smoothly.” It was decided that one Sakhi polling booth, which would be managed by an all-woman team, would be set up in each Assembly segment within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. However, TNIE found out that certain polling booths failed to comply with the instruction and had male polling staff as well.

Pointing to the lack of special training for the women officers, a woman voting staff told TNIE that men were needed to lift the heavy polling equipment. T Vijaya, presiding officer of polling station 205 in Nampally, said, “Some teams had requested for male staff for carrying the ballots and other support, but they were not allotted.” The women officers concerned were also not informed that they would be part of Sakhi polling stations, she added.

Creche facilities were touted as a key feature of these booths, but the provision could not be found in many Sakhi polling booths. Officers also seemed to be unaware of such plans. Many mothers were seen trying to keep their restless toddlers occupied while waiting in lengthy queues to exercise their right. When asked about his experience voting in an all-woman polling station in Bahadurpura, Abdul could not pinpoint any difference.

