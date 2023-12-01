Telangana Assembly elections: Cops go above and beyond their duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While citizens exercised their democratic right, it was the police force — under the watchful eyes of the Commissioners of three commissionerates — that ensured free and peaceful voting.

Sandeep Shandiliya, Stephen Ravindra and DS Chauhan personally inspected several polling booths while their colleagues at the junior level monitored the goings-on through the day.

Deepak Mishra IPS (Retd) Special Police Observer and Ajay V Naik IAS (Retd) Special General Observer visited the Command and Control Centre, Banjara Hills.

