Telangana Assembly elections: For Gajwel voters, long queues not a bother  

A surge in voter turnout was observed post-noon, especially in rural areas, leading to large queues.

Long Queue with women and young people standing at a poling booth in Tuniki bollaram R&R colony of Gajwell consistency on Thursday evening at 5.45 pm.(Photo | Express)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET:  The voters in Gajwel constituency displayed immense eagerness to exercise their right to vote, particularly as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is hoping to win power for the third consecutive time.  A diverse range of voters, including first-time voters, the elderly, senior citizens patiently waited in long queues for hours to cast their vote.

A surge in voter turnout was observed post-noon, especially in rural areas, leading to large queues. However, women voters exhibited a keen interest in exercising their voting rights, sometimes outnumbering men in the lines. Officials had made arrangements for wheelchairs at all the polling centres.

At times, at Tunki Bollaram R&R Colony of Mulugu mandal voters faced prolonged waiting times due to the presence of only one polling station as 1,360 voters from four merging villages came for exercising their vote. Chandram, a voter from Tuniki Bollaram village, expressed his concerns over the inconvenience caused, emphasising the necessity for multiple polling centres.

Despite dissatisfaction among displaced residents with the government’s actions, there was unwavering participation in the voting process. Notably, voters from Erravalli village in Markook Mandal of Gajwel turned up since the morning, showcasing their enthusiasm to participate in polling, possibly influenced by the village’s development initiated by CM KCR.

The enthusiasm was notably visible among young first-time voters. The 2018 elections witnessed a high turnout of 88.63 percent in Gajwel constituency, and officials anticipate a similar level of participation this time as well.

