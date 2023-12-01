Telangana Assembly elections: Polling peaceful with sporadic face-offs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polling for all the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana was conducted peacefully on Thursday, except for sporadic incidents of tension between activists of the ruling BRS, Congress and BJP in parts of the state. An estimated 63.94% of the electorate cast their votes, sealing the fate of 2,290 candidates, including 2,068 men, 221 women, and one transgender candidate. The candidates include seven MPs, 104 sitting MLAs and five MLCs.

Notably, this turnout is lower than the average of 73.70% recorded in the 2018 Assembly polls. However, the voting percentage could go up as a large number of voters were waiting at many polling stations in different parts of the state to cast their vote past 5 pm. The Election Commission of India (ECI) was yet to release the final voter turnout data at 9 pm when this report was filed.

Several incidents of clashes were reported, with scuffles breaking out between workers of various parties in different constituencies. A video circulating on social media captured a confrontation at a Jangaon polling booth, where a man was attacked by Congress workers. Police intervention diffused the situation, and the man was eventually let go.

Chaos in Narsapur

Chaos prevailed in the Narsapur constituency of Medak district, with Congress activists attacking the car of BRS candidate Sunitha Lakshma Reddy’s son. Clashes between BRS and Congress workers were reported in various places, including Kamareddy, Khanapur and Mannanur. Police had to resort to lathicharge in some areas to control clashes between party workers.

The ECI had put in place extensive security measures, with over 65,000 police personnel, 50 companies of Telangana State Special Police, and 375 companies of Central forces ensuring a peaceful polling process. Instances of technical snags in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were promptly addressed by engineers.

Despite awareness campaigns by the ECI and NGOs, the voting percentage in urban areas, especially in Hyderabad, remained lower than in rural regions. Special arrangements were made for Persons with Disability (PwD) voters, with 21,686 wheelchairs provided at polling stations. The wait for the 2,290 candidates will end on December 3, 2023, when the votes will be counted.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his wife, exercised their franchise in Chintamadaka, while other prominent leaders, including BRS working president KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast their votes in various constituencies.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and his family members cast their vote at Narayana College in SR Nagar. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and his family cast their vote at GHMC Sports Complex in Amberpet, Barrelakka (Karne Sirisha) voted in Marrikkal of Kollapur constituency.

The death of a 78-year-old woman due to epilepsy while waiting to vote added a sombre note to the electoral process.

