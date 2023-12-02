All results expected by 5 pm on Sunday: Telangana CEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The final results of the Assembly polls are expected only by 5 pm on Sunday, as a large number of candidates are contesting from some segments and in certain constituencies, the voter turnout was huge.

Officials will start the process of counting the votes at 8 am on Sunday by taking up the postal ballots first. The officials will start the counting of votes polled on EVMs from 8.30 am onwards. If the counting of postal ballots continues beyond 8.30 am, then the officials will simultaneously count the postal and EVM votes.

The total number of polling stations in six segments was around 500 each and the results of these constituencies may come by 4 pm to 5 pm. Counting will take place at a total of 1,766 tables at 49 counting centres in the state. The postal ballots will be counted at 131 tables.

The votes of each Assembly segment would be counted at 14 tables. For segments where the polling percentage or the number of polling stations was high, the officials will count the votes at 28 tables, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told reporters here on Friday.

3-tier security at strongrooms

He said that three-tier security was in place at strongrooms, where the EVMs have been stored. Polling at some polling stations continued till 9.30 pm on Thursday, Vikas Raj said, adding that voters who reached the polling station by 5 pm were allowed to cast their votes.

Vikas Raj said that the exit polls were allowed to be published just half an hour after the polling ended as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

No re-polling needed: CEO

Vikas Raj said that the elections passed off peacefully across the state and there was no need for re-polling at any polling station.

