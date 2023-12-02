Corner for HIV-hit mothers to breastfeed kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young man from Telangana living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus infection was forced to marry a girl without HIV due to immense pressure from his parents. Fearing social stigma, he did not disclose his HIV status to his parents or his wife. However, when the couple got pregnant, routine tests revealed that the wife and the newborn were also infected with HIV.

Experts at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad emphasised the importance of awareness and proper scientific knowledge among all people to not only eradicate the stigma attached to the disease but also reduce its spread. They stressed that using the term “PLHIV” (Person Living with HIV) instead of “HIV-positive” is more dignified and respectful.

Dr Radhika Avisetty, a medical officer at the ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centre in Gandhi Hospital, explained that ART is a lifelong treatment that suppresses the viral load in HIV-positive individuals. She stated that around 7,000-7,500 PLHIVs are treated at Gandhi Hospital every month, with approximately 300 outpatient visits per day.

Karthik, project director at Darpan Foundation, highlighted the stigma associated with HIV. He urged for greater awareness and education to dispel misconceptions and encourage PLHIVs to continue their ART treatment without fear.

Gandhi Hospital has also launched a “feeding corner” initiative, the first of its kind at an ART centre in Telangana, to provide breastfeeding mothers with a private space to feed their babies. The room will also be used to counsel PLHIVs on birth spacing and family planning methods.

World AIDS Day, observed on December 1st, serves as a reminder of the importance of combating HIV/AIDS through awareness, education, and compassion. By eliminating stigma and promoting understanding, we can work towards a world where PLHIVs can live healthy and fulfilling lives.

