KCR convenes Cabinet meeting on December 4  

HYDERABAD: In a surprise move, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday decided to convene the State Cabinet meeting on November 4, a day after the counting of votes will be completed. The move triggered political speculation in the state. “The State Cabinet will meet at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on December 4 at 2 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” a communication from the CMO said on Friday.

Political analysts felt that the decision to convene Cabinet meeting was aimed at boosting the confidence levels of BRS activists, at least till the end of counting on Sunday. It may be recalled that almost all exit polls predicted that the Congress would form the next government with an absolute majority.

ECI sources told TNIE that there was no need for the ECI’s permission to convene the Cabinet meeting even if the model code of conduct is in force. The sources, however, added that the Cabinet cannot take any policy decisions.

However, nobody was aware of the agenda of the Cabinet. The buzz in political circles is that KCR convened the Cabinet meeting to thank the people of the state in case the BRS loses power. If BRS wins the election, the Cabinet may discuss the future course of action. The Cabinet may also highlight the achievements during the 10 years of the BRS government. The Cabinet may also discuss the friction between AP and Telangana at Nagarjuna Sagar project over the sharing of Krishna river waters.

