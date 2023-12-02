Home States Telangana

‘Outgoing’ Telangana govt diverting Bandhu funds, says Congress

Revanth says his party will ask ECI to keep tabs on transactions

Published: 02nd December 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy

FILE - TPCC president Revanth Reddy. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after voting for the Telangana Assembly elections ended, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud accused the BRS government of “diverting” funds, including the money marked for Rythu Bandhu, to contractors to get kickbacks and “illegally” registering assigned lands in the names of the benamis of BRS leaders. 

In an informal conversation with the newsmen, Revanth said that the “outgoing” BRS government was diverting the funds to contractors for various works a day after the elections as it realised that it was not going to win the elections. He also alleged that the state government was trying to register the assigned lands. 

Revanth added that the Congress will complain to the Election Commission of India to keep all transactions, including financial and land, under surveillance.

Abusing power 
Later in the day, addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Vikramarka said that although the BRS government was a caretaker government, it was abusing power by registering hundreds of acres of assigned lands located around Hyderabad. 

He said that the land in question was highly valuable, costing around `30 to `50 crores per acre in the open market. Vikramarka warned officials against “favouring” the BRS leaders. He said that the finance department should refrain from releasing monies. 

“As it is a transition period, transactions cannot be done. We will be complaining to the ECI, seeking directions to the officials concerned,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Madhu Yaskhi alleged that KCR shifted hundreds of crores of rupees from Pragathi Bhavan to his farmhouse as he realised that he would be vacating it soon. He said that the Congress has received specific inputs to this effect, and these were not vague allegations. 

‘Transferring assigned lands to benamis of BRS leaders’
TAGS
Rythu Bandhu Telangana Assembly elections

