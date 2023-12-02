SBI’s 3-day mega property show kicks off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mega property show, a three-day event organised by SBI Hyderabad circle kicked off in the city on Friday. During the inaugural ceremony, dignitaries handed over SBI’s Builder Finance and Project Tie-up letters to builders and in-principle Home Loan sanction letters to customers.

Emphasising SBI’s commitment to providing end-to-end support to the real estate industry , Debashish Mitra, general manager, Hyderabad said that many builders are expressing interest in participating in the event and added that the builder finance portfolio of SBI Hyderabad, has increased three times in less than two years.

Sharing insights from market surveys, Rajesh Kumar, chief GM, said that there has been a 40% Y-o-Y growth in the Hyderabad real estate market. In her address, Usha Gautam, CGM of the Real Estate Housing Business Unit of the bank, said that SBI is committed to being a part of Hyderabad’s growth story.

