Sure of victory, Bandi shares sweets with Karimnagar people

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after the Assembly elections, a confident Bandi Sanjay Kumar stepped out to interact with the people of Karimnagar on Friday. The BJP general secretary and MP was seen sharing sweets with the locals at the busy Clock Tower junction even while expressing confidence in winning the Karimnagar seat.

The former state BJP president lauded the party workers, referring to them as real heroes, for soldiering on despite the problems created by the ruling BRS and working hard for his victory, which he said is now a mere formality. He thanked the police personnel as well as the mediapersons for ensuring that the polling process was completed in a fair and peaceful manner.

He also thanked Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga for supporting the BJP. Meanwhile, BRS candidate and Minister Gangula Kamalakar preferred to maintain silence. Congress candidate Purumalla Sriniavas, on the other hand, said that the people have voted in favour of the Congress.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KARIMNAGAR: A day after the Assembly elections, a confident Bandi Sanjay Kumar stepped out to interact with the people of Karimnagar on Friday. The BJP general secretary and MP was seen sharing sweets with the locals at the busy Clock Tower junction even while expressing confidence in winning the Karimnagar seat. The former state BJP president lauded the party workers, referring to them as real heroes, for soldiering on despite the problems created by the ruling BRS and working hard for his victory, which he said is now a mere formality. He thanked the police personnel as well as the mediapersons for ensuring that the polling process was completed in a fair and peaceful manner. He also thanked Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga for supporting the BJP. Meanwhile, BRS candidate and Minister Gangula Kamalakar preferred to maintain silence. Congress candidate Purumalla Sriniavas, on the other hand, said that the people have voted in favour of the Congress.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp