Telangana Assembly elections: 3-tier security in place at strongrooms

KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA: Three-tier security has been arranged to guard the EVMs at strongrooms in 12 Assembly segments in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla and Peddapalli districts. The district election officials, along with representatives of different political parties, visited various locations to check the security arrangements being made at the strongrooms on Friday. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Officials, meanwhile, stated that the Central forces and state police personnel, along with the elections authorities, will be at the strongrooms till the end of counting process. “The strongrooms have already been locked and sealed. Three-tier security is in place and there is no possibility of anyone breaching this security,” they said.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda Collector and District Election Officer RV Karnan said that all the arrangements for the smooth counting of votes in Nalgonda district have been made. A counting centre has been set up in the State Warehouse Corporation godowns in Anishettidhuppalapalli, Thipparthy mandal. Apart from that, separate counting halls have been set up for Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Devarakonda, Munugode, Nakrekal and Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituencies. As many as 14 tables have been set up for the counting of votes in each constituency.

The collector said that all the measures to avoid delays in counting are being taken. Postal ballots will be counted in advance. He also said that additional tables have been set up for each constituency for the counting of postal ballot votes. Counting supervisor, counting assistant, and micro observer will work as a team at each table, he said.

“Local police, armed reserve and central forces have set up security in the rooms where the EVMs are secured. Only those who have the permission from the Election Commission will be allowed to enter the strong rooms. 24X7 surveillance and security has been arranged in the strong rooms,” he added

