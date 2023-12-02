Telangana: Excise inspector’s son held as nurse dies in hit-and-run case
Published: 02nd December 2023 08:27 AM
HANAMKONDA: A 35-year-old private nurse, G Kavitha, lost her life after a speeding car, being driven by the son of a prohibition and excise inspector in Warangal, struck her at Fathima Nagar under Kazipet police station limits on Thursday.
According to Kazipet Inspector S Raju, the incident occurred when Kavitha and her husband Joseph visited the Fathima Nagar polling station to cast their votes. While Joseph was starting his two-wheeler, a speeding car knocked down Kavitha, killing her on the spot. Joseph rushed her to a private hospital, where she breathed her last.
The accused has been identified as D Vamshi Bhargav from Hanamkonda, son of D Sharath Kumar, a prohibition and excise inspector in Warangal. The police shifted the body to MGM Hospital, Warangal for a postmortem examination, collected the CCTV footage, and initiated an investigation to identify the culprit. On Friday, Vamshi was apprehended, and a case was registered under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by rash or negligent act) against him.
Joseph, along with relatives and family members, staged a blockade on the Warangal-Kazipet Highway, alleging that there was collusion between the police and the accused.
Victim’s relatives stage protests
Outraged relatives of Gadhe Kavitha staged a protest at Fathima Junction here on Friday. They alleged that the Kazipet police were showing negligence in handling the case. Kavitha was about to get on her husband’s motorcycle when a car hit her, dragging her several metres and killing her.