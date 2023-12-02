Home States Telangana

Telangana: Excise inspector’s son held as nurse dies in hit-and-run case

The accused has been identified as D Vamshi Bhargav from Hanamkonda, son of D Sharath Kumar, a prohibition and excise inspector in Warangal.

Published: 02nd December 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of a CCTV footage shows a car hitting a woman in Warangal

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA:  A 35-year-old private nurse, G Kavitha, lost her life after a speeding car, being driven by the son of a prohibition and excise inspector in Warangal, struck her at Fathima Nagar under Kazipet police station limits on Thursday. 

According to Kazipet Inspector S Raju, the incident occurred when Kavitha and her husband Joseph visited the Fathima Nagar polling station to cast their votes. While Joseph was starting his two-wheeler, a speeding car knocked down Kavitha, killing her on the spot. Joseph rushed her to a private hospital, where she breathed her last. 

The accused has been identified as D Vamshi Bhargav from Hanamkonda, son of D Sharath Kumar, a prohibition and excise inspector in Warangal. The police shifted the body to MGM Hospital, Warangal for a postmortem examination, collected the CCTV footage, and initiated an investigation to identify the culprit. On Friday, Vamshi was apprehended, and a case was registered under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by rash or negligent act) against him.

Joseph, along with relatives and family members, staged a blockade on the Warangal-Kazipet Highway, alleging that there was collusion between the police and the accused.

Victim’s relatives stage protests 
Outraged relatives of Gadhe Kavitha staged a protest at Fathima Junction here on Friday. They alleged that the Kazipet police were showing negligence in handling the case. Kavitha was about to get on her husband’s motorcycle when a car hit her, dragging her several metres and killing her. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp