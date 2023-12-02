Telangana polls: Victory predicted, front-runners in Congress emerge for CM, other posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With exit polls and internal assessments pointing to a victory for the grand old party, there is a palpable sense of excitement and vigour in the Telangana Congress. Expectedly, the focal point of discussions in political circles, as well as in the corridors of the Gandhi Bhavan, on Friday, a day after voting ended, revolved around the post of chief minister and the composition of the Cabinet.

Insiders say that while TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy are the front-runners for the post, the decision hinges on the blessings of the party high command.

While Revanth’s extensive campaigning (he covered 55 constituencies), including a padayatra and public meetings, have earned him brownie points, Vikramarka’s five years of vocal opposition against the ruling party in the Assembly as CLP leader and his 91-day padayatra covering 1,365 km stand him in good stead. While Vikramarka’s Dalit background could work in his favour, the fact that Revanth challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy has earned him a lot of respect within party circles.

The Dalit factor could also work in favour f Damodar Rajanarsimha, a former deputy chief minister. Uttam, an MP and five-term MLA, cannot be ruled out of the race as loyalty to the party and connections with the Gandhi family play crucial roles in finalising the candidate.

Meanwhile, the favourable exit polls have led to leaders from various districts eyeing Cabinet berths. If the exit polls prove correct, the party will take into consideration the complex dynamics like caste, community and district representation and try to strike a balance between BCs, SCs, STs, Minorities and forward castes to fill the 18 (including the chief minister) available Cabinet berths. The party is also expected to lay an emphasis on women’s representation with the inclusion of at least three to four women in the Cabinet.

From erstwhile Adilabad district, the front-runners for a Cabinet berth include former MLC and Mancherial candidate K Premsagar Rao, former MP and Chennur Assembly candidate G Vivek Venkataswamy and his brother and Bellampalli candidate Vinod Kumar. Premsagar Rao is a Velama while Vivek and Vinod are SCs. If the party picks one of the brothers for a berth, then Premsagar Rao’s chances will brighten.

From erstwhile Nizamabad, former ministers Md Ali Shabbir and Sudharshan Reddy are expecting a berth. From erstwhile Karimnagar, former minister and Jagtial candidate T Jeevan Reddy, former minister and Manthani candidate D Sridhar Babu are front-runners and it is likely that both will be accommodated.

From erstwhile Medak, former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarsimha who contested from Andole and T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy from Sangareddy have a bright chance of making it to the Cabinet.

From Warangal, Mulugu candidate D Anasuya alias Seethakka and former minister Konda Surekha too are strong contenders for a berth. From Nalgonda district, MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are front-runners while former minister and Suryapet candidate R Damodhar Reddy is also eyeing a Cabinet portfolio.

From Khammam, apart from Vikramarka, former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has a bright chance of making it to the Cabinet. However, since former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who contested from Palair, is also expecting a berth, the high command may pick one of them.

In erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Revanth Reddy’s home district, former MLA SA Sampath Kumar and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao are also expecting berths.

From the erstwhile Rangareddy district, LB Nagar candidate and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and former MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy as well as Mynampally Hanumantha Rao are expecting berths. From Hyderabad, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav has a bright chance of getting a berth while Nampally candidate Feroz Khan is likely to be accommodated if he conquers the MIM bastion.

Some of the other leaders like former MLA Eravatri Anil from Balkonda Assembly and Gurunath Reddy, who was elected five times from Kodangal, are also expecting a Cabinet berth from the MLC quota. While these names are doing rounds for Cabinet berths, clarity will only emerge on December 3, when the votes will be counted.

