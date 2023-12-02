Two-day yellow alert for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a yellow alert for Telangana on December 4 and 5. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in a few districts on these days.

Hyderabad is likely to have partly cloudy skies and mist/hazy conditions during wee hours for the next 48 hours. While maximum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degree Celsius, minimum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degree Celsius in the city.

As the state is settling into the winter chill, Medak recorded the lowest temperature of 17.4 degree Celsius on Friday. Patancheru followed with 18.2 degree Celsius and Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 on Friday.

Bhadrachalam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius on Friday. This is appreciably above the normal temperature, the IMD noted. Hanamkonda, which recorded 33.5 degree Celsius, showed a 3.4 degree Celsius increase from normal. Low-level winds are blowing from southeast towards the state, the IMD said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a yellow alert for Telangana on December 4 and 5. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in a few districts on these days. Hyderabad is likely to have partly cloudy skies and mist/hazy conditions during wee hours for the next 48 hours. While maximum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degree Celsius, minimum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degree Celsius in the city. As the state is settling into the winter chill, Medak recorded the lowest temperature of 17.4 degree Celsius on Friday. Patancheru followed with 18.2 degree Celsius and Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bhadrachalam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius on Friday. This is appreciably above the normal temperature, the IMD noted. Hanamkonda, which recorded 33.5 degree Celsius, showed a 3.4 degree Celsius increase from normal. Low-level winds are blowing from southeast towards the state, the IMD said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp