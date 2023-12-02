Voting choice of Gauravelly oustees in Telangana polls sparks debate

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A day after the votes were cast, the political discussions veered to speculations about who the Gauravelly Reservoir oustees voted for in the Gajwel and Husnabad constituencies of Siddipet district. All three major parties in the state — the BRS, Congress and BJP — are claiming that the oustees supported their candidates.

The oustees, however, express vehement dissatisfaction with the ruling party, alleging injustice and asserting that their grievances have been overlooked. Their complaints include the lack of facilities similar to those provided to oustees of Kondapochamma and Mallanna Sagar projects. They also complain that they have been given lower compensation compared to Kondapochamma and Mallanna Sagar oustees.

Leaders of both the Congress and BJP claim that the anger of the oustees against the ruling party has worked in their favour. They reminded that when oustees from submerging villages under the Gauravelly project protested seeking justice, they were slapped with police cases.

This anger led to seven of the 14 oustees facing cases filing their nomination papers for the Husnabad constituency. However, they withdrew from the contest under the influence of opposition leaders who argued that they would split the votes and ultimately, the BRS could win.

Those affected by the Gauravelly project participated in the electoral process at designated polling centres in Ramavaram and Gauravelly villages. The voting process, marked by an extended delay, continued until 9:30 pm, with women, youth and the elderly participating in large numbers.

In the two polling centres for Gauravelly Reservoir oustees, of a total of 2,669 votes, 2,237 voters exercised their right. Meanwhile, a separate polling station was established in Tuniki Bollaram village of Mulugu mandal for Kondapochamma reservoir oustees in the Gajwel constituency. Of the 1,153 votes, 1,042 voters cast their ballots, waiting in queues till 8:30 pm.

The over 80% voter turnout ignited discussions on who these oustees voted for. Notably, urban voters appear less enthusiastic about the lengthy queues on polling day while rural voters tend to turn out in larger numbers.

Polling till 8.30 pm

A separate polling station was set up in Tuniki Bollaram for K’pochamma reservoir oustees, where 1,042 out of the 1,153 votes cast their ballots, waiting in queues till 8.30 pm

