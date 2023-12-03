Congress deploys heavyweights as election observers in Telangana

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With exit polls indicating a clear edge to the Congress, party president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed AICC observers, DK Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Dr Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan and KJ George, to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Telangana. They are expected to be in the city on the verdict day, Sunday.

The decision to dispatch multiple high-profile leaders to Telangana holds significance, particularly in light of Shivakumar’s allegation about the BRS’ potential attempt to lure would-be MLAs of the Congress.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Shivakumar said, “Our candidates have informed us that they have been approached directly by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.”

Accompanying Shivakumar, key members of the Karnataka Cabinet, including George and Bose Raju, along with several MLAs, are expected to be in the city on Sunday. In 2014 and 2018, KCR, after winning the elections, persuaded a significant number of MLAs from Congress to join his party.

Although the grand old party initially called the leaders to arrive at a camp which was set up at a five-star hotel in the city by Saturday night itself, they have changed plans given the importance of the candidate’s presence at the counting centres. With the change of plans, the AICC will be sending observers to all 49 counting centres to accompany the candidates and to drive them to designated camps after being declared victorious.

As the party is confident of winning the elections with a clear majority, they have set up a camp locally here in the city. However, if the grand old party wins the election with a borderline majority or if there is a shortfall, the Congress is likely to shift the winning MLAs to Karnataka.

Thakre reaches camp office for would-be MLAs

Necessary arrangements have been made in Karnataka, where the Congress is in power, as well, said sources.

Late on Saturday, Congress leaders, including AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and others, reached the hotel where the winning MLAs are likely to be camped.

Simultaneously, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted a Zoom conference with key leaders from five states where elections were held.

