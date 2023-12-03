Home States Telangana

CPI national secretary K Narayana hits out at Puvvada senior over support to son

K Narayana said that the party is observing Puvvada Nageswara Rao’s attitude towards the CPI and his strong bias toward his son.

Published: 03rd December 2023 07:45 AM

CPI leader K Narayana

CPI national secretary K Narayana. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: CPI national secretary K Narayana on Saturday wrote a letter to veteran party leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao taking strong exception to the latter’s support to his son Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a minister in the BRS government and contestant from the Khammam Assembly constituency. 

Narayana said that he would have written the letter earlier but desisted from doing so keeping the veteran leader’s relations with the party.

In the letter, Narayana observed that Nageswara Rao “has huge respect in the party but for the last few years, he is crossing the party line and supporting his son Ajay Kumar”. He alleged that the senior leader did not campaign for CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, party candidate in the Kothagudem constituency, instead, he extended his support to his son Ajay Kumar. 

Narayana said that the party is observing Nageswara Rao’s attitude towards the CPI and his strong bias toward his son. The CPI secretary appealed to Nageswara Rao to change his attitude or remove with his own hands the flexy bearing his picture in front of the CPI office.

