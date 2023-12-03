Exit polls are manipulated, bond between Telangana people, KCR inseparable: Dasoju Sravan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan alleged that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and the Congress were spreading malicious rumours against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Terming exit polls ‘paid and manipulated’, Sravan exuded confidence that the BRS would form the government for the third time, stating that the bond between Telangana people and KCR was an inseparable one.

Not even 48 hours have passed since the completion of voting and counting of votes is yet to be done but Congress leaders are showing their true colours, he said. Citing the “paid and manipulated exit polls”, Revanth Reddy and his colleagues were roaming in a “fool’s paradise”, Sravan alleged.

Revanth and his team were deriving sadistic pleasure by spreading malicious messages and posts on social media against the BRS government, he said. “It is unfortunate that the Congress has complained to ECI alleging that the BRS government is diverting Rythu Bandhu money to contractors and changing assigned land records in Dharani in the name of KCR’s family members. This is an extremely atrocious and senseless complaint. This is not just maligning KCR but humiliating bureaucrats and all the government officials,” Dasoju Sravan said.

Commenting on the Cabinet meeting convened by KCR on December 4, Sravan explained that it was a regular tradition for the chief minister to convene cabinet meetings before dissolving and there was nothing wrong with it.

