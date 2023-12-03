Rythu Bandhu aid diverted to pay contractors: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud called on the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Telangana, Vikas Raj, requesting him to take immediate action against “abuse of power” by the ruling BRS government, on Saturday.

They alleged that the BRS government has been releasing pending payments to select contractors for kickbacks, and alienating assigned lands to individuals using the Dharani portal.

Speaking to the media after giving a memorandum, Uttam said that the BRS government was disbursing the Rs 6,000 crore meant for the Rythu Bandhu scheme to its “favourite” contractors in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). He also said that they have asked Vikas Raj to give winning declaration certificates to the authorised chief election agent of the contesting candidate, in case of the absence of the candidate. He said that they have also complained against duplicate votes being polled in the Old City of Hyderabad.

“We have asked the ECI through the CEO to direct the chief secretary to not violate MCC,” Uttam said. Congress leaders including Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, TPCC working president Mahesh Bomma, G Niranjan, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Harkara Venugopal were also present.

