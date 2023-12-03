Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly Elections: Ensure candidates’ security, says DGP to district SPs

The DGP, over a teleconference with the SPs on Saturday, told them that they also have to protect the properties of the candidates, should the need arise.

Published: 03rd December 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karimnagar collector Pamella Sathpathi reviews preparations at a counting centre. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DGP Anjani Kumar on Saturday asked the SPs of districts to focus on the safety and security of the candidates apart from ensuring peace as counting of votes polled for the Assembly elections begins on Sunday morning.

The DGP said: “The police should be very alert at the counting centres where the contest is very close. The police have to keep a watch on the rising tempers,” he said, and asked them to be more attentive during the last few rounds of counting.

He said the SPs should not allow any gathering in the vicinity of the counting centres, under any circumstances.

The DGP said: “In areas where both the contesting candidates have good presence and following, police pickets should be set up. You have to use mobile parties to cover the entire area to prevent clashes. Use a special branch’s report in this regard to draw a scheme and act accordingly.”

The DGP further added: “You have to ensure that the winning side, while celebrating the occasion, should not indulge in any kind of illegal activities, like causing damage to property or stone pelting.”

He told the SPs to ensure the removal of construction materials on the roads lest they should become handy weapons for the quarrelling mobs. 

The DGP suggested that the DCPs should be in touch with both the winning and losing sides and act in time if any law and order situation arises. The unit officers, after due assessment of the local situation, can take a call on allowing processions. He asked them not to lower the guard and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent any untoward incidents near counting centres, fire tenders have been positioned strategically. 

