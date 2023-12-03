Telangana Assembly elections: Judgement day today as stage set for counting of votes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fate of 2,290 candidates will be revealed on Sunday as the counting of votes for all 119 Assembly segments in Telangana will start at 8 AM in 49 counting centres across the state. Officials will start counting postal ballots from 8 AM. The votes polled on EVMs will be counted from 8.30 am onwards and the initial trends are expected from 10.30 AM onwards. The final results of all the segments are expected to be out by 5 PM.

The Jubilee Hills Assembly segment is slated to undergo a maximum of 26 rounds of counting, while the Bhadrachalam segment will witness 13 rounds. As a result, it is anticipated that the results for the Bhadrachalam segment will be available earlier in the day.

Depending on the number of candidates and the votes polled, each Assembly segment will have a minimum of 14 tables and a maximum of 28 tables. Constituencies such as Medchal, Quthbullapur, LB Nagar, Maheswaram and Rajendra Nagar will have 28 tables each while Malkajgiri, Kukatpally and Uppal will have 20 tables each.

The Gajwel Assembly segment, from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao contested, will have 14 tables and the votes will be counted in 23 rounds. The Kodangal Assembly segment, from where TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy contested, will have 14 tables and the votes will be counted in 20 rounds.

For each table earmarked for counting of votes on EVMs, the returning officer shall appoint four people — one counting supervisor (gazetted officer or equivalent), one counting assistant, one counting staff and one micro observer. For each table earmarked for the counting of postal ballots, the returning officer shall appoint five people — one assistant returning officer, one counting supervisor (gazetted or equivalent), two counting assistants (gazetted officer or equivalent) and one micro observer.

For the counting of EVM votes, a total of 1,798 tables have been arranged while the total number of rounds will be 2,417. As many as six segments have more than 500 polling stations, where the number of tables is 28.

ECI nod for release of DA

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday gave its nod for the release of an instalment of dearness allowance (DA) to state government employees and pensioners from October 2023.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The fate of 2,290 candidates will be revealed on Sunday as the counting of votes for all 119 Assembly segments in Telangana will start at 8 AM in 49 counting centres across the state. Officials will start counting postal ballots from 8 AM. The votes polled on EVMs will be counted from 8.30 am onwards and the initial trends are expected from 10.30 AM onwards. The final results of all the segments are expected to be out by 5 PM. The Jubilee Hills Assembly segment is slated to undergo a maximum of 26 rounds of counting, while the Bhadrachalam segment will witness 13 rounds. As a result, it is anticipated that the results for the Bhadrachalam segment will be available earlier in the day. Depending on the number of candidates and the votes polled, each Assembly segment will have a minimum of 14 tables and a maximum of 28 tables. Constituencies such as Medchal, Quthbullapur, LB Nagar, Maheswaram and Rajendra Nagar will have 28 tables each while Malkajgiri, Kukatpally and Uppal will have 20 tables each. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Gajwel Assembly segment, from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao contested, will have 14 tables and the votes will be counted in 23 rounds. The Kodangal Assembly segment, from where TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy contested, will have 14 tables and the votes will be counted in 20 rounds. For each table earmarked for counting of votes on EVMs, the returning officer shall appoint four people — one counting supervisor (gazetted officer or equivalent), one counting assistant, one counting staff and one micro observer. For each table earmarked for the counting of postal ballots, the returning officer shall appoint five people — one assistant returning officer, one counting supervisor (gazetted or equivalent), two counting assistants (gazetted officer or equivalent) and one micro observer. For the counting of EVM votes, a total of 1,798 tables have been arranged while the total number of rounds will be 2,417. As many as six segments have more than 500 polling stations, where the number of tables is 28. ECI nod for release of DA The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday gave its nod for the release of an instalment of dearness allowance (DA) to state government employees and pensioners from October 2023. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp