Telangana Assembly Elections: Protests over mishandling of postal ballots in Rangareddy district

Protesters raised concerns about the credibility and fairness of the polls, as the incident occurred just a day before the commencement of the counting process.

Published: 03rd December 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 07:37 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in the Ibrahimpatnam segment of Rangareddy district as protests erupted between the Congress and other political parties, as well as local authorities, over alleged mishandling of postal ballots.

Protesters, primarily members of Congress, gathered outside the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) office to express their outrage against officials at the reported failure to deliver and secure postal ballots in the designated strong room.  Allegations surfaced that postal ballots, already secured in the strong room, were found open in the RDO office. 

Videos supporting these claims were circulated on various social media platforms, intensifying the protests. Protesters raised concerns about the credibility and fairness of the polls, as the incident occurred just a day before the commencement of the counting process. 

They also raised questions about the postal ballots that were placed inside the RDO office without any police protection and demanded immediate action. 

Expressing anger and disappointment, activists from the grand old party rallied outside the RDO office. 
They emphasised the importance of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials taking prompt action to thoroughly investigate the matter and expose any wrongdoing.

