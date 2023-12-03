Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR has sent his resignation to Governor, says BRS leader Rama Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a public meeting at Gajwel on the last day of campaigning. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sent his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the wake of his party's defeat in the assembly election, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said on Sunday.

The results were not as his party wanted but BRS is thankful to the people for giving it an opportunity to serve them for two consecutive terms, he said.

"As part of the democratic process, our chief minister has already sent his resignation to the Governor. I think the due process will follow," Rama Rao told reporters here.

The BRS would continue to strive for the greater good of Telangana people under the leadership of KCR, he said.

Congratulating Congress for winning the people's mandate, the BRS leader said his party would extend all cooperation to the new government.

The BRS would play the role of constructive opposition, he said.

