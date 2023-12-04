Andhra settlers prefer BRS in GHMC, Congress in districts

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A close look at the outcome of the Assembly elections reveals that the so-called “settlers” (people of Andhra origin), who are a key vote bank in nearly 40 constituencies, have voted in two different ways.Those residing within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits have voted for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), while settlers in districts such as Nizamabad, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda have supported the Congress. The grand old party has won approximately 90% of the seats in these districts.

The settler population, comprising almost 26 lakh voters, has considerable influence in 40 segments. In the last elections, they had predominantly voted for the BRS, which helped the pink party win in GHMC segments and a few others in Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Warangal districts.

The issue of voter representation from the BC community and dominant castes such as Reddys and Kammas was a major concern for the settlers. In the past elections, a majority of the Reddy community favoured the BRS, while Kamma and certain BC communities leaned towards the Congress, influenced in part by the Revanth Reddy factor.

In the previous elections, the pink party secured victories in Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, Medchal, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Secunderabad Cantonment, Khairatabad, and other segments within the GHMC limits.

In this election, the pink party replicated its success in these segments, where settlers play a decisive role in the vote share. The settlers seem to have preferred the BRS to the Congress, because of factors such as development, law and order, and other pertinent issues.

Speaking to TNIE, some settlers said they voted for the BRS anticipating potential hindrance to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s chances in the next Assembly elections in the neighbouring state if the Congress were to win.

On the flip side, a few Kamma voters said they voted for the Congress due to the response of BRS leaders upon the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “It is a return gift to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who targeted Naidu in the vote-for-cash case,” they added.

In Khammam, Nizamabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, and certain parts of Mahbubnagar districts, a clear inclination towards the Congress is evident, with the grand old party securing victories in most of the seats.

