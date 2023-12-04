BJP's Bandi Sanjay happy at the end of BRS rule, congratulates Congress' Revanth

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Expressing happiness at the end of BRS rule, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Sunday congratulated the Congress and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Speaking to media persons here, he said that as far as Karimnagar was concerned, his vote percentage was increasing with every passing election.

“It’s surprising that Muslims voted for those who demolished their homes and encroached upon Waqf properties. However, I understand that this was with the aim of defeating me,” Sanjay said.

He advised the entire Hindu community to think and remain united in the future. “We fought against the KCR government which oppressed the people. Cases were filed against many activists including me,” Sanjay said, expressing regret that he was unable to get the support of the public.

