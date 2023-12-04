Home States Telangana

Gandhi Bhavan erupts in celebration over Cong win

A large crowd began dancing to the rhythmic beats, as the initial trends in the Assembly election results pointed towards a resounding victory for the Congress.

Published: 04th December 2023 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

BRS Bhavan in Hyderabad wears a deserted look after its defeat in Telangana Assembly elections on Sunday | Vinay Madapu

By  B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress workers burst into celebrations at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday as the party steamrolled its way ahead, demolishing the sitting BRS MLAs one after the other mercilessly.Those who had been pining for the days of the Congress regime came running to the Gandhi Bhavan after the trends showed that the Congress was establishing an unassailable lead.

In stark contrast, the offices of the BJP and BRS wore a deserted look, accentuating the decisive nature of the Congress victory.Despite sanctions against firecracker usage, the atmosphere at the Congress headquarters remained festive as party members enthusiastically set off crackers throughout the day.

Adding to the fervor, Congress workers took to the streets in bike rallies, proudly waving party flags and reflecting the upbeat mood within the party.The Congress supporters who were anxious about the results danced with joy as the party kept winning seats.

A large crowd began dancing to the rhythmic beats, as the initial trends in the Assembly election results pointed towards a resounding victory for the Congress. The fervour extended beyond the party’s ranks, with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters also joining the revelry.

The excitement reached a crescendo when party chief Revanth Reddy, arrived at the party office.  The crowd erupted with energetic slogans of “Revanth CM,” in solidarity with him.

