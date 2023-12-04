Home States Telangana

K’reddy win, good show in Adilabad, Nizamabad lift morale of BJP cadre

The party, which failed to open its account in the undivided Adilabad district in 2014 and 2018 elections, clinched Adilabad, Nirmal, Sirpur and Mudhole seats.

BJP’s T Raja Singh celebrates after winning the Goshamahal seat at Koti | Vinay Madapu

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the first-time contestant Venkata Ramana Reddy turned out to be the giant slayer defeating both BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy, the BJP failed to achieve the desired results.  However, Venkata Ramana’s victory coupled with the party’s good show in the erstwhile Adilabad and Nizamabad districts has come as a huge morale boost for the saffron party. The BJP, which was eyeing at least 15 to 20 Assembly segments, had to settle for just eight seats.

The party, which failed to open its account in the undivided Adilabad district in 2014 and 2018 elections, clinched Adilabad, Nirmal, Sirpur and Mudhole seats.Soyam Bapu Rao, who won the Adilabad seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, contested unsuccessfully from the Boath Assembly segment. Anil Jadhav of the BRS won the seat. In Nizamabad district, the party won Kamareddy, Armoor and Nizamabad Urban seats. However, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind suffered defeat in the Korutla Assembly constituency at the hands of K Sanjay of the BRS.

In Karimnagar, BJP general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay too suffered defeat with Gangula Kamalakar of BRS scoring a hat-trick of victories. In Hyderabad, the party bagged just one seat with T Raja Singh retaining the Goshamahal seat.

Flawed strategy

Political observers are of the view that the BJP suffered duo to its flawed strategy of replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar as its state unit chief and handing over the reins to Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. The party was forced to take this decision after newcomers into the party, including Eatala Rajender, failed to support Bandi Sanjay, leading to internal strife. Interestingly Eatala Rajender and Raghunandan Rao failed to retain Huzurabad and Dubbak seats respectively.

However, leaders who dumped the BJP for the Congress due to this internal problem found success at the hustings. They include former MPs Vivek Venkata Swamy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.
The BJP leadership is also being blamed for its failure to welcome disgruntled BRS leaders Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao into the party. The two experienced leaders went on to help the Congress perform well in the erstwhile Khammam district. The fact that senior leaders like Kishan Reddy, DK Aruna and K Laxman showed no interest in contesting in the Assembly elections has sent a wrong message to the party cadre.

Sources, meanwhile, said that that the party leadership was only interested in Lok Sabha elections and used the Assembly polls to prepare for the General Elections.Allocation of seats to the Jana Sena may also have contributed to the BJP’s defeat in some segments, believe sources. BJP state president Kishan Reddy, however, refused to buy the argument, stating that the alliance has done no damage to the BJP’s prospects.

