Revanth dedicates Congress victory to Telangana martyrs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paying tributes to Telangana martyr Kathoju Srikantha Chary on his death anniversary which incidentally falls on the day the Assembly election results were announced on Sunday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy dedicated Congress victory to those who laid down their lives for the separate statehood cause and stated that the party will fulfil the aspirations of the martyrs and “revive democracy” in the State. The TPCC chief said that the people of Telangana expressed their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi by voting for the Congress.

“This victory is to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana martyrs, to revive democracy in Telangana,” Revanth said. He reiterated the Congress commitment to implement the six guarantees and honour the promises made by Rahul Gandhi to various sections of society.

Addressing a press conference along with AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, Revanth said that the people enhanced the responsibility of the Congress with their mandate. Making a strong pitch for free expression of opinion by people in a democracy, Revanth said that the Congress will give opportunity to the opposition to present its rationale arguments on government’s decisions.

Welcoming BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s congratulatory message, Revanth invited the opposition parties to swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government. Promising people oriented governance, Revanth said that doors of Pragathi Bhavan and the secretariat will be open to the people. “Pragathi Bhavan will be named Dr BR Ambedkar Praja Bhavan from now onwards. The Secretariat doors will be opened to common man. ,” he said.

