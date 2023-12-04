Southern shock for BRS, boost for Cong

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The voters in the southern Telangana gave a huge shock to the BRS while the Congress drew on its traditional support to clinch a majority of seats in this region.The grand old party won 30 out of 50 Assembly constituencies in these districts with the BRS managing to find success in just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.This is in stark contrast to 2018 elections when the BRS bagged 41 Assembly seats in Medak, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts. The Congress had won just eight seats then.

In erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, for instance, the Congress won 12 out of 14 segments while the BRS settled for the remaining two seats, down from 13 it won in the last elections. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, a native of Kondareddy Palli of Mahbubnagar district who is all set to take over as the third chief minister of Telangana on Monday, won the Kodangal seat which falls under this district.

It was a virtual sweep for the Congress in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, where it won 11 out of 12 seats while Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy helped the BRS retain the Suryapet seat. In 2018, the BRS had won nine seats. Later, it won the byelections in Huzurnagar and Munugode.In the erstwhile Medak, which is the native district of BRS supremo and outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BRS’ tally dropped from nine seats in 2018 to seven seats this time.

Out of the 10 seats, the Congress managed to win only the Sangareddy segment in the last polls. Though the grand old party succeeded in winning three seats this time, it lost the Sangareddy seat as incumbent MLA Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy was defeated by Chinta Prabhakar of the BRS.In the erstwhile Rangareddy district too, the BRS’ tally dropped from 11 to nine seats while the Congress managed to win three out of 13 seats, one more than last elections.

Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sudheer Reddy, who joined the BRS after winning the Maheshwaram and LB Nagar seats in 2018, retained their seats. Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, who too changed his loyalties to the BRS from the Congress after winning the seat in 2018, suffered defeat at the hands of Buyyani Manohar Reddy of the grand old party.

