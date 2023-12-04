Home States Telangana

Telangana Elections: Young leaders topple veterans

Winning by a margin of 10,157 votes, 26-year-old Congress candidate Mynampally Rohith, son of MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, was declared winner in the Medak segment.

Published: 04th December 2023 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Young netas gave veteran politicians a run for their money in Telangana Assembly Elections

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year’s state Assembly elections saw a spate of young netas giving veteran politicians a run for their money. Cutting across political lines, most of the young winners come equipped with dynastic legacy.

In Palakurthi Assembly constituency, 26-year-old Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy of the Congress emerged victorious against veteran BRS leader and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who has been representing the constituency since 2014.

Another doctor, 30-year-old Chittem Parnika Reddy, won in Narayanpet from the Congress ticket. Parnika is no stranger to politics.While her grandfather,  Chittem Narsi Reddy, served as an MLA in united Andhra Pradesh, she is also the niece of BJP vice president DK Aruna.

