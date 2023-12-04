Telangana Elections: Young leaders topple veterans

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year’s state Assembly elections saw a spate of young netas giving veteran politicians a run for their money. Cutting across political lines, most of the young winners come equipped with dynastic legacy.

In Palakurthi Assembly constituency, 26-year-old Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy of the Congress emerged victorious against veteran BRS leader and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who has been representing the constituency since 2014.

Winning by a margin of 10,157 votes, 26-year-old Congress candidate Mynampally Rohith, son of MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, was declared winner in the Medak segment. However, Hanumanth Rao, faced defeat in Malkajgiri.

Another doctor, 30-year-old Chittem Parnika Reddy, won in Narayanpet from the Congress ticket. Parnika is no stranger to politics.While her grandfather, Chittem Narsi Reddy, served as an MLA in united Andhra Pradesh, she is also the niece of BJP vice president DK Aruna.

