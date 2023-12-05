Home States Telangana

1 dead, 5 hurt as pvt bus catches fire in Nalgonda

Police identified the deceased as Chaithanya (20) from Chirala in Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: One passenger was burnt alive and five others sustained injuries when a bus belonging to a private firm caught fire near Marriguda bypass road of Nalgonda town in the wee hours of Monday. The bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Chirala.

Police identified the deceased as Chaithanya (20) from Chirala in Andhra Pradesh.  According to the police, the driver noticed flames coming from the AC ducts and alerted the passengers. However, Chaithanya, who was fast asleep, was burnt alive.  Nalgonda two-town police registered a case and began an investigation. 

