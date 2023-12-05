After decades-long wait, Congress wins big in erstwhile districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of many decades, the Congress managed to win several segments in the erstwhile Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Adilabad districts in the just concluded Assembly elections.

As there was a Congress wave in Nalgonda, its candidates won with huge majority. In Karimnagar too, the grand old party candidates won some segments where they never tasted success after the TRS (now BRS) was founded. Most of these seats were never won by the Congress after NT Rama Rao founded the Telugu Desam Party.

WARANGAL WEST

The Congress won the seat after 25 years. Congress candidate N Rajender Reddy won against BRS candidate D Vinay Bhaskar. The Congress’ last victory in this segment came way back in 1998 when PV Ranga Rao won the bypoll. Earlier known as Hanamakonda, the segment was reorganised and renamed Warangal West in 2009.

PALAKURTHY

The Congress won the seat after 40 years. This segment was reorganised in 2009. Earlier, Palakurthy mandal was in the Chennur Assembly constituency. Since the reorganisation of the constituency, Errabelli Dayakar Rao represented the segment on behalf of the TDP and BRS. In the just-concluded elections, Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy defeated Dayakar Rao.

NARSAMPET

Congress bagged Narsampet Assembly segment after a gap of 56 years. Congress candidate Donti Madhava Reddy won against sitting MLA P Sudarshan Reddy. Last time, the Congress won the seat in 1967. In 1967 election, Congress candidate K Sudarshan Reddy defeated CPM candidate A Venkateswara Rao.

BHUVANAGIRI

After a gap of 40 years, the Congress clinched the Bhuvanagiri segment with Kumbham Anilakumar Reddy emerging the winner. In 1983, Kommidi Narsimha Reddy won it for the Congress. Since then, the Congress never won the seat. As many 18 elections were held in this constituency from 1952 to 2023 with Peoples Democratic Front winning the seat twice (1952, 1957) the CPM onece (1962), the Congress six times (1952 bypoll, 1967, 1972, 1978, 1983 and 2023), TDP seven times (1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2000 bypoll, 2004, 2009) and the BRS two times. (2014, 2018).

NAGARKURNOOL

The Congress won the Nagarkurnool seat after a gap of 34 years with K Rajasekhara Reddy defeating M Janardhan Reddy of the BRS. Last time the Congress won this seat was back in 1989 when V Mohan Goud emerged the winner.

RAMAGUNDAM

The Congress won this seat after 34 years with Makkan Singh Raj Thakur defeating BRS candidate Korukanti Chander. The Congress’ previous victory in this segment came in 1989 from Medaram segment, which was reorganised as Ramagundam in 2009.

KHANAPUR

The Congress won this seat after 30 years with Vedma Bhojju defeating BRS candidate B Johnson Naik.

VEMULAWADA

Adi Srinivas won this seat for the Congress, defeating C Lakshmi Narasimha Rao of the BRS. In 1998 bypoll, Congress candidate Kommireddy Jyothi won from Metpally, which was later changed to Vemulawada. Congress also won Choppadandi and Dharmapuri segments after a gap of 24 years.



