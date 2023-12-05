Home States Telangana

Balasamudram hut dwellers protest, demand promised 2 BHK houses

They alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao relocated them with a promise to construct and hand over the 2BHK houses within a year.

Published: 05th December 2023 01:05 PM

A large number of hut dwellers stage a protest in front of a double-bedroom housing block in Balasamudram under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits on Monday.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Hundreds of hut dwellers staged a protest in front of double-bedroom houses in Balasamudram within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits on Monday. They attempted to forcibly occupy the houses, However, the police intervened and prevented them from entering the premises.

The protesters claimed that for the past decade, eligible beneficiaries have not been allocated the promised 2 BHKs. They alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao relocated them with a promise to construct and hand over the 2BHK houses within a year.

However, they said that this promise remained unfulfilled. The agitators alleged that some BRS leaders accepted bribes for double-bedroom house allocations. Subedari Inspector MA Shukur said that they persuaded the protesters to end their demonstration, however, the protesters sought assurance from Collector Sikta Patnaik.

The collector assured the allotment of 2BHK houses based on eligibility criteria. Satisfied, the protesters withdrew their protest and vacated the double-bedroom houses, he added. The inspector said that no legal action was taken against the protesters.

