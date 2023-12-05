BRS exit: Official rejoins duty after 4 years of leave

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deputy Collectors Association president V Lacchi Reddy, who was on leave for the last four years, reported for duty on Monday following the change of government in the state.

Lacchi Reddy, who supported the RTC strike, faced the wrath of the previous BRS government.

Lacchi Reddy, who was working as Keesara Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) transferred from Keesara to Bhupalpally. From then on, Lacchi Reddy opposed the changes in the Revenue department, scrapping of the VRO system and the introduction of the Dharani portal.

The KCR government targeted Lacchi Reddy as he reportedly opposed the merger of Telangana Tahsildars Association with Telangana Revenue Employees Services. He then founded the Deputy Collectors Association.

After the suicide of a tahsildar working in Nizamabad Urban, Lacchi Reddy organised a meeting with Revenue associations. This was also one of the reasons that Lacchi Reddy invited the wrath of the BRS government. Last year, he opposed the scrapping of the VRO and VRA systems.

After the Assembly results were declared on Sunday, Lacchi Reddy met Revenue principal secretary Navin Mittal on Monday and submitted his joining report. The government now has to issue orders approving his leave period and allow him to continue in service.

Speaking to TNIE, Lacchi Reddy said that he would give suitable suggestions to the new government and senior officials on strengthening the Revenue department and also regarding the introduction of ‘Bhumatha’ replacing the Dharani portal.

Spate of resignations

Meanwhile, several retired officials, who worked as OSDs in the BRS government, including senior officials Prabhakar Rao and KV Ramanachary, submitted their resignations. Chairpersons of several corporations, including Mineral Development Corporation chairman Manne Krishna and others resigned from their posts.

State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar too submitted his resignation. TS Genco and Transco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, who retired long back, also tendered his resignation. As many as 15 chairpersons of various corporations resigned on Monday.

Crushing Dissent

