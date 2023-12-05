Home States Telangana

BRS leaders in a state of shock; party offices wear a deserted look after results 

The only unexpected victory for BRS was in Bhadrachalam.

Published: 05th December 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

BRS party logo for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The BRS has lost all 9 seats in the erstwhile Khammam district, leaving party leaders in a state of shock. The party had high hopes of winning at least 4-5 seats, with a bonus of one or two more. However, the results have sent shockwaves through the BRS leadership, as even the sitting seat in Khammam was lost.

Despite Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s personal visits to all 10 constituencies and public meetings addressed by Minister KT Rama Rao, the party’s district leadership failed to deliver in Khammam, Sathupalli, Pinapaka, Wyra, and Kothagudem.

The only unexpected victory for BRS was in Bhadrachalam. Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held a meeting with his followers to discuss the reasons for the party’s defeat. B Haripriya, the defeated BRS candidate from Yellandu, stated that an analysis of the results showed that people wanted a change.

Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Kandala Upender Reddy left the counting centre yesterday after the declaration of the third round results. 

Until Sunday, all BRS offices were bustling with activity, but on Monday, they wore a deserted look, with no party workers in sight. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Khammam district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp