BRS leaders in a state of shock; party offices wear a deserted look after results 

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The BRS has lost all 9 seats in the erstwhile Khammam district, leaving party leaders in a state of shock. The party had high hopes of winning at least 4-5 seats, with a bonus of one or two more. However, the results have sent shockwaves through the BRS leadership, as even the sitting seat in Khammam was lost.

Despite Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s personal visits to all 10 constituencies and public meetings addressed by Minister KT Rama Rao, the party’s district leadership failed to deliver in Khammam, Sathupalli, Pinapaka, Wyra, and Kothagudem.

The only unexpected victory for BRS was in Bhadrachalam. Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held a meeting with his followers to discuss the reasons for the party’s defeat. B Haripriya, the defeated BRS candidate from Yellandu, stated that an analysis of the results showed that people wanted a change.

Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Kandala Upender Reddy left the counting centre yesterday after the declaration of the third round results.

Until Sunday, all BRS offices were bustling with activity, but on Monday, they wore a deserted look, with no party workers in sight.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KHAMMAM: The BRS has lost all 9 seats in the erstwhile Khammam district, leaving party leaders in a state of shock. The party had high hopes of winning at least 4-5 seats, with a bonus of one or two more. However, the results have sent shockwaves through the BRS leadership, as even the sitting seat in Khammam was lost. Despite Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s personal visits to all 10 constituencies and public meetings addressed by Minister KT Rama Rao, the party’s district leadership failed to deliver in Khammam, Sathupalli, Pinapaka, Wyra, and Kothagudem. The only unexpected victory for BRS was in Bhadrachalam. Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held a meeting with his followers to discuss the reasons for the party’s defeat. B Haripriya, the defeated BRS candidate from Yellandu, stated that an analysis of the results showed that people wanted a change.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Kandala Upender Reddy left the counting centre yesterday after the declaration of the third round results. Until Sunday, all BRS offices were bustling with activity, but on Monday, they wore a deserted look, with no party workers in sight. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp