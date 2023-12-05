Cyclone effect: Telangana to get heavy rains, red alert issued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday due to cyclone Michaung. The IMD reports that the severe cyclonic storm Michaung is anticipated to intensify and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam around forenoon on Tuesday. The cyclone is likely to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching nearly 110 kmph.

As a result, the IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several other parts of the state. Heavy rains are likely to occur in Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda. Yellow alerts have been issued to some isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Jangaon and Siddipet.

The IMD has also forecasted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in isolated places of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri and Nagarkurnool. A yellow alert has been issued in these regions as well.

Meanwhile, for the next 48 hours, there will likely be light to moderate rain and mist/hazy conditions in Hyderabad city and its neighbourhood. Heavy rainfall is also forecasted in Mancherial, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalpally on Wednesday. There are also chances of thunderstorm accompanied with lighting and gusty winds in these regions.

