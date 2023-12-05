Home States Telangana

Decide on revoking suspension of tourism corp MD in 1 week: HC to state

Manohar Rao’s suspension came into effect on November 17, following directives from the ECI due to his alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Published: 05th December 2023 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

FILE - Telangana High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, directed the state government to decide on the revocation of the suspension imposed on Boinpally Manohar Rao, managing director of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.

The court set a one-week deadline for the government’s decision and adjourned a writ petition filed by Manohar Rao, seeking the quashing of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) suspension order, to December 19.

Manohar Rao’s suspension came into effect on November 17, following directives from the ECI due to his alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On November 16, he had accompanied V Srinivas Goud, the then tourism minister, to Tirumala, a move deemed in violation of the MCC.

Observing that an employee or officer cannot be placed under suspension for an indefinite period, the court directed the government to reconsider the suspension within the specified timeframe.

Telangana High court Telangana tourism ECI

