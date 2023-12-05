Home States Telangana

Hyd-based pharma gets US FDA approval for Sildenafil oral suspension

The drug is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Revatio oral suspension (10mg/ml) by Viatris Specialty LLC.

Published: 05th December 2023 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Stamp, Certificate, Approval

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad -based Granules Pharmaceuticals India Ltd, on Monday, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its new drug – Sildenafil oral suspension 10 mg/mL. The drug is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension by the World Health Organization (WHO) in adults to improve exercise ability and delay clinical worsening.

An abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) was filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company, for the oral Suspension.

The drug is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Revatio oral suspension (10mg/ml) by Viatris Specialty LLC. Granules now has a total of 63 ANDA approvals from the US FDA, 61 final approvals and two tentative approvals.

The current annual US market for Sildenafil for oral suspension is approximately $43 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Granules Pharmaceuticals Sildenafil oral suspension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp