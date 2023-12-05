Inadequate number of old age homes irks: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Monday, issued notices to the state, represented by its chief secretary, principal secretary (department of women, children, disabled and senior citizens), and the director and state commissioner of welfare of disabled and senior citizens in response to a PIL based on a letter highlighting the absence of old age homes in all districts of the state, as mandated by Section 19 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The PIL contended that despite the explicit mandate of the act, the government has failed to establish an adequate number of old age homes. This failure has reportedly left many senior citizens without proper accommodation, forcing them to live on the streets or in deplorable conditions. The existing old age homes in the state are reportedly in a poor state and lack basic facilities for the inmates. The petition argues that this neglect by the state government is a violation of fundamental rights.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) report dated August 2, 2022, the number of old age homes in Telangana stands at a mere 19, which is deemed insufficient to accommodate the increasing number of elderly individuals in need.

In light of these alarming statistics, the petition urged the court to issue appropriate orders directing the concerned authorities to establish old age homes.

Additionally, the petition calls for improvements in the conditions of existing old age homes, including provisions for food, clothing, shelter, and medical care.

