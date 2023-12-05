Kamareddy reverse: KCR’s 2nd defeat in 4-decade career

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The unexpected reverse BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao suffered at the hands of first-time contestant from the BJP, Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy in Kamareddy Assembly segment is only his second defeat in a four-decade political career. Rao, who began his political career in Siddipet, was defeated in his very first electoral battle back in 1983 when he contested as an Independent against his mentor Madan Mohan of the Congress.

The battle for the Siddipet seat ended with Madan Mohan registered a victory with a narrow margin of 877 votes. However, in the next elections held in 1985, Rao contested on a TDP ticket from the Siddipet segment and tasted electoral success for the first time. He went on to retain the seat with consecutive victories in 1989, 1994 and 1999 elections.

In 2001, he resigned as an MLA following differences with the TDP leadership and launched the statehood movement by establishing the TRS. In 2004, he contested from Siddipet and Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituencies. He went on to win both the seats. KCR won the 2006 and 2008 bypolls for the same Lok Sabha seat.

In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from the Mahbubnagar constituency and won the seat. In the just-concluded elections, he had decided to contest from both Gajwel and Karimnagar segments. Though he retained the Gajwel seat, he suffered defeat in Kamareddy. Now it remains to be seen if the pink party’s election debacle and his own defeat in Kamareddy will temper his national ambitions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SANGAREDDY: The unexpected reverse BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao suffered at the hands of first-time contestant from the BJP, Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy in Kamareddy Assembly segment is only his second defeat in a four-decade political career. Rao, who began his political career in Siddipet, was defeated in his very first electoral battle back in 1983 when he contested as an Independent against his mentor Madan Mohan of the Congress. The battle for the Siddipet seat ended with Madan Mohan registered a victory with a narrow margin of 877 votes. However, in the next elections held in 1985, Rao contested on a TDP ticket from the Siddipet segment and tasted electoral success for the first time. He went on to retain the seat with consecutive victories in 1989, 1994 and 1999 elections. In 2001, he resigned as an MLA following differences with the TDP leadership and launched the statehood movement by establishing the TRS. In 2004, he contested from Siddipet and Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituencies. He went on to win both the seats. KCR won the 2006 and 2008 bypolls for the same Lok Sabha seat.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from the Mahbubnagar constituency and won the seat. In the just-concluded elections, he had decided to contest from both Gajwel and Karimnagar segments. Though he retained the Gajwel seat, he suffered defeat in Kamareddy. Now it remains to be seen if the pink party’s election debacle and his own defeat in Kamareddy will temper his national ambitions. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp