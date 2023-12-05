Khammam Congress celebrates triumph

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The resounding victory of the Congress in the recent elections in Khammam district has galvanised the party cadre who are now celebrating the triumph. Followers of the three prominent leaders from Khammam district, Mallu Bhatti Vikramakra, Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, are expecting Cabinet berths for their leaders.

The significance of Khammam district in the Congress triumph cannot be understated.

Of the 10 seats in the district, the party won eight while its ally, the CPI won the one seat it contested. The Bhadrachalam seat went to BRS.

Srinivasa Reddy, MLA-elect and Congress state campaign co-chairman, played a crucial role in the party’s success.

According to Congress leader Muvva Vijayababu, Srinivasa Reddy’s influence was instrumental in the party’s success.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KHAMMAM: The resounding victory of the Congress in the recent elections in Khammam district has galvanised the party cadre who are now celebrating the triumph. Followers of the three prominent leaders from Khammam district, Mallu Bhatti Vikramakra, Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, are expecting Cabinet berths for their leaders. The significance of Khammam district in the Congress triumph cannot be understated. Of the 10 seats in the district, the party won eight while its ally, the CPI won the one seat it contested. The Bhadrachalam seat went to BRS.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Srinivasa Reddy, MLA-elect and Congress state campaign co-chairman, played a crucial role in the party’s success. According to Congress leader Muvva Vijayababu, Srinivasa Reddy’s influence was instrumental in the party’s success. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp