Koushik, supporters booked for abusing, threatening cop

KARIMNAGAR : The Karimnagar Two Town police filed a case against newly-elected Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Koushik Reddy, on Monday for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a constable.

According to police, Koushik Reddy and his supporters gathered at the SRR Government Degree College on Sunday during the vote counting process. Constable Anji Reddy advised them against congregating citing that Section 144 was in force. In response, Koushik allegedly verbally abused the constable and even issued threats of severe consequences. Later, other police officers intervened and persuaded them not to assemble near the counting centre.

Following a complaint filed by Anji Reddy, a case was registered against Koushik and his followers for obstructing police officers while discharging their duties during the vote counting process.

The case, registered under crime No. 686/2023, involves charges under Sections 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging their duty), 290 (public nuisance) and 506 (criminal intimidation), read with Section 34 (common intention), of the IPC.

