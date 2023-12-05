Home States Telangana

Never expected BRS defeat in polls, says KTR

Published: 05th December 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

BRS working president K T Rama Rao (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that his party never expected defeat in the elections. Rama Rao, who held a meeting with the important leaders and newly-elected BRS MLAs at Telangana Bhavan, said that they expected positive response from the people in the elections. 

Stating that the people of Telangana gave “respectful seats to BRS in the elections as the party implemented wonderful programmes and schemes during its 10-year rule”, he called upon the leaders to be ready to play a constructive role in the Opposition. He also said that the party leaders were receiving messages from all the sections of the society from the time the election results were announced on Sunday.
He said that the party would soon convene a meeting and discuss the future course of action. “So far the activities were run from Secretariat and Pragathi Bhavan. From now on, all the activities would be carried out from Telangana Bhavan,” he said. 

Meanwhile, BRS secretary-general K Keshava Rao said that they would respect the people’s verdict. He also said that the entire world appreciated the developmental and welfare schemes taken up by the BRS government in the last 10 years. He added that his party would soon conduct a review on the outcome of elections.

